BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - It's good to be king ... especially this time of year. Why not treat dad to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament this Father's Day? He'll enjoy a two-hour live tournament show and four-course medieval feast for free*. This special Father's Day gift at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park is valid for all shows from Monday, June 5, through Father's Day, June 18, 2017.

Add a special Medieval Times' Father's Day Gift Package ($50 retail value) and receive:

a commemorative can slap Koozie with the saying "Good to be King,"

a photo of dad in a souvenir frame, and

a 25-ounce souvenir stein with his choice of beer or soda.

(non-alcoholic beverage will be served to guests under 21)

*With a full-priced adult. Please mention code: DAD17 at time of purchase. Father's Day package upgrade is an additional $25 during checkout or at the door. Plus tax and processing fee. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance reservations and payment required. Not valid on prior purchases. Non-alcoholic beverage provided if under drinking age. Valid for all shows 6/5 - 6/18/17.

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.MedievalTimes.com for information and reservations.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination.

