Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2016-2017 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). This document is available on Elior Group's website at www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications.

Hard copies of this document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

