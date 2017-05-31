North America Network Forensics Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Network Forensics Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Network forensics is a process of investigating and analyzing information about a network or network events. The network forensics is a specialized category within the more general field of digital forensics, and the technology is applicable in the various forms of IT data investigations. Typically, network forensics is a process of network analysis that tracks security attacks and other types of criminal activities on a network. Criminal attack groups are now getting into advanced level of cyber-attacks. Cyber criminals use extensive resources and skilled technical staff to carry out attacks on unsecure networks, Attack groups is focusing on vulnerable security systems and then exploit the same before any counter measures are carried out to thwart the threats.

Scope of the Report

Based on the type, the Network Forensics market is segmented into Solution and Services.

The Solution market is segmented into Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Security Information & Event Management, Threat Intelligence, Analytics Firewall, and Others.

The Services market is further segmented into Professional and Managed Services.



Based on Application Area, the market is segmented into Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Data Center Security, and Others.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.



The verticals included in the report are BFSI, Government, Application Area, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Network Forensics market.



Key companies profiled in the report include Viavi Solutions, Niksun, Logrhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and EMC RSA (Dell).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Network Forensics Market



5. North America Network Forensics Market by Application Area



6. North America Network Forensics Market by Organization Size



7. North America Network Forensics Market by Deployment Type



8. North America Network Forensics Market by Vertical



9. North America Network Forensics Market by Country



10. Company Profiles



- Viavi Solutions

- Niksun

- Logrhythm, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Fireeye, Inc.

- Symantec Corporation

- Dell Technologies Inc.



