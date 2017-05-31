Technavio market research analysts forecast the global dialysis catheters marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dialysis catheters marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists chronic dialysis catheters and acute dialysis catheters as the two major product segments of which the chronic dialysis catheters segment accounted for 79% of the market share in 2016.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for urology devices research, "The global dialysis catheters market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The market is driven by several factors such as increasing incidence of CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension mostly among the older adult population.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global dialysis catheters market:

Rising prevalence of CKDs

Technological advancements

Growing demand for anti-microbial coated dialysis catheters

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disorder (CKDs) will increase the demand for dialysis catheters globally. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), urology disorders, and other chronic illnesses. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two main causes behind the rising cases of CKD. The recent data estimated by CDC shows that nearly 29 million Americans have diabetes and one out of four are not aware of their condition.

In addition, the number of people with diabetes is increasing in developing countries of APAC and Latin America owing to the changes in lifestyle. These diseases require regular dialysis or a kidney transplant. Thereby, it will increase the demand for dialysis catheters. ESRD too is associated with substantial costs and high rate of hospitalization. The growing hospitalizations coupled with the rise in CKDs will increase the adoption rates of dialysis catheters, which will drive the market growth.

Technological advancements

Dialysis catheters play a vital role in dialysis treatment for both temporary and permanent vascular access, where acute and chronic dialysis catheters are used depending on the patient's condition. Over the past few years, companies have constantly been focusing on advancing catheters in terms of design and material used to reduce catheter malfunction, minimize infection rates, and improve long-term effectiveness.

Also, the improvements in tip design have driven the development of catheters with better efficiency and longevity. Therefore, the increasing technological advancements are among the major drivers of market growth.

Growing demand for anti-microbial coated dialysis catheters

Patients who undergo dialysis are prone to infections. Hemodialysis patients are at high risk for infection because of the frequent use of catheters or needles to access the bloodstream. Patient affected with CKDs have weakened the immune system and are more prone to infections. Therefore, vendors have developed several antimicrobial catheters to reduce the risk of infection and prevent thrombosis.

Palindrome HSI-Heparin Coated Silver Ion Antimicrobial Dialysis Catheter by Medtronic are some of the well-known antimicrobial catheters. Further, the heparin coating and silver ion sleeve help to reduce the likelihood of clot formations and microbial colonization on the catheter's surface.

"Thus, such advanced hemodialysis catheters made with better materials, design, and advanced features will drive market growth during the forecast period," says Barath.

