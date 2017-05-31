Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): First Quarter 2017 Financial Update . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
31 May 2017, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- The performance of the Company's income-generating properties continues to demonstrate good profitability.Â During the first quarter 2017 EPH rental properties generated $19.24 million of net rental income (Q1 2016: $17.43 million).Â The contribution of each property to net rental income is presented in the table below;Â
- Cash generated by the rental properties is sufficient to cover the Company's operating expenses, including payment of interest on the bonds issued by the Company;
- The volatility of Rouble/US dollar exchange rate continues to be one of the main factors affecting the Company's operating results;
- Strengthening of Rouble against US dollar during Q1 2017 led to increase of Arbat development property value which is carried at cost nominated in Roubles;
Significant Q1 2017 Income and Expense Items
|Net Rental Income
|31.03.2017
|31.03.2016
|Change YoY
|Â
|Berlin House
|Â 4,081,620
|Â 3,910,323
|Â 171,297
|Â
|Geneva House
|Â 3,404,942
|Â 3,639,876
|Â -234,935
|Â
|Polar Lights
|Â 3,378,898
|Â 3,326,352
|Â 52,546
|Â
|Hermitage Plaza
|Â 6,485,583
|Â 6,423,991
|Â 61,592
|Â
|City Gate
|Â 811,047
|Â -Â
|Â 811,047
|Â
|Magistral'naya
|153,666
|Â 128,353
|25,313
|Â
|Total
|18,315,756
|17,428,896
|886,859
|YoY changes in Income/Expense Items
|31.03.2017
|31.03.2016
|Change YoY
|Â
|Net foreign exchange Â loss
|-28,936,745
|-34,696,378
|5,759,633
|Â
|Finance costs
|-7,015,376
|-8,540,327
|1,524,951
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
Significant Q1 2017 changes in Financial Position
|Assets
|Â
|31.03.2017
|31.12.2016
|Change
|Â
|Cash & cash equivalents
|42,808,389
|41,378,278
|1,430,111
|Â
|Assets under development
|79,402,860
|72,855,882
|6,546,978
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Liabilities
|Â
|31.03.2017
|31.12.2016
|Change
|Â
|Borrowings (LT & ST)
|480,878,856
|480,934,738
|(55,882)
|Â
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|52,826,436
|60,122,219
|(7,295,783)
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
