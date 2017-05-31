Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): First Quarter 2017 Financial Update . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 May 2017, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The performance of the Company's income-generating properties continues to demonstrate good profitability.Â During the first quarter 2017 EPH rental properties generated $19.24 million of net rental income (Q1 2016: $17.43 million).Â The contribution of each property to net rental income is presented in the table below;Â

Cash generated by the rental properties is sufficient to cover the Company's operating expenses, including payment of interest on the bonds issued by the Company;

The volatility of Rouble/US dollar exchange rate continues to be one of the main factors affecting the Company's operating results;

Strengthening of Rouble against US dollar during Q1 2017 led to increase of Arbat development property value which is carried at cost nominated in Roubles;

Significant Q1 2017 Income and Expense Items

Net Rental Income 31.03.2017 31.03.2016 Change YoY Â Berlin House Â 4,081,620 Â 3,910,323 Â 171,297 Â Geneva House Â 3,404,942 Â 3,639,876 Â -234,935 Â Polar Lights Â 3,378,898 Â 3,326,352 Â 52,546 Â Hermitage Plaza Â 6,485,583 Â 6,423,991 Â 61,592 Â City Gate Â 811,047 Â -Â Â 811,047 Â Magistral'naya 153,666 Â 128,353 25,313 Â Total 18,315,756 17,428,896 886,859

YoY changes in Income/Expense Items 31.03.2017 31.03.2016 Change YoY Â Net foreign exchange Â loss -28,936,745 -34,696,378 5,759,633 Â Finance costs -7,015,376 -8,540,327 1,524,951 Â Â Â Â Â

Significant Q1 2017 changes in Financial Position

Assets Â 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 Change Â Cash & cash equivalents 42,808,389 41,378,278 1,430,111 Â Assets under development 79,402,860 72,855,882 6,546,978 Â Â Â Â Â Liabilities Â 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 Change Â Borrowings (LT & ST) 480,878,856 480,934,738 (55,882) Â Accounts payable and accrued expenses 52,826,436 60,122,219 (7,295,783)

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

EPH - Q1 2017 - Financial Update (http://hugin.info/139905/R/2109561/801588.pdf)

