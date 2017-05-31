Google's Android Pay available as an in-app payment processing option for Paysafe merchants

Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, announces it has teamed with Google to be one of the first Payment Service Providers (PSP) to launch in-app Android Pay capabilities to its merchants in Canada.

Android Pay offers a fast, simple and secure way for shoppers to use their Android phones with the use of a digital card for purchases in-app and in-store without pulling out a physical wallet.

Android Pay was built as an open platform for developers to add to mobile commerce apps. Paysafe will offer its Canadian merchants the ability to process in-app payments using Android Pay by providing them with required Application Programming interfaces (API) and a Software Development Kit (SDK) to support this function.

Paysafe's Chief Product Officer, Daniel Kornitzer said: "We are thrilled to offer our Canadian merchants value enhancing in-app Android Pay capabilities. Being among the first to work with Google on the mobile commerce front like this in Canada is greatly beneficial to our merchants and their customers. Our digital payments collaboration with Google reflects our desire to simplify payments for merchants while making in-app mobile purchases easy and secure for the consumer."

Google's VP of Payments, Pali Bhat commented: "We're excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to Android users in Canada with the help of companies like Paysafe. Starting today, Paysafe's Canadian merchants will be able to provide their shoppers with the option of checking out with Android Pay through their mobile apps."

