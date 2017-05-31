Global $15.1 Billion Agricultural Films And Bonding Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Agricultural Films And Bonding Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.1 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Various innovations in market such as UV & floroscent are creating opportunity

3.1.2 Declining arable land and increasing demand for high-quality food

3.1.3 Advanced technological developments in Agricultural Films And Bonding

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Application

4.1 Agricultural Films

4.1.1.1 Greenhouse

4.1.1.2 Mulching

4.1.1.3 Silage

4.2 Netting

4.2.1.1 Shade

4.2.1.2 Anti-hail

4.2.1.3 Anti-insect

4.3 Twine

4.3.1.1 Vegetable Packing

4.3.1.2 Fruit Packing

4.3.1.3 Bale

5 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Type of Process

5.1 Blow molding

5.2 Casting

5.3 Injection molding

5.4 Multiple Extrusion

6 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Type of Films

6.1 Metallized film

6.2 Release film

6.3 Shrink film

6.4 Stretch film

6.5 Twist film

7 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Type of Colour

7.1 Opaque

7.2 Translucent

7.3 Transparent

8 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Type of Feature

8.1 Moisture proof

8.2 Water Soluble

9 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Raw Material

9.1 Sisal

9.2 Polypropylene

9.3 LDPE

9.4 HDPE

9.5 PE

9.6 LLDPE

9.7 PVC

9.8 PET

9.9 Laminated Materials

9.10 BOPP

9.11 CPP

9.12 EVA

10 Agricultural Films And Bonding Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Ab Rani Plast Oy

12.2 Barbier Group

12.3 BASF SE

12.4 Berry Plastics Corporation

12.5 British Polythene Industries Limited

12.6 Coveris Advanced Coatings

12.7 Donaghys Ltd.

12.8 ExxonMobil Corporation

12.9 Grupo Armando Alvarez SA

12.10 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

12.11 Novamont S.p.A.

12.12 Tama Plastic Industry

12.13 Trioplast Industrier AB

12.14 UPU Industries Ltd.

