Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global docking station market was one of the fastest-growing markets during 2010-2016. The presence of several vendors on the market has made it highly competitive. A major reason for the growing demand of docking stations is they make the connectivity of devices with other electronics easy. The multiple slots available in docking stations to connect storage devices and other peripheral devices, such as printers and monitors, make the use of electronics easier. It allows individual consumers to use their laptops like PCs, especially in offices and increases their productivity.

"The rapid technological advances, frequently changing customer preferences, and intense competition are significant risks for vendors in the market. Therefore, it has become imperative for vendors to distinguish their products and services to maintain their market shares during the forecast period. To achieve this, vendors have started offering various benefits, such as innovative features, low cost, and the easy availability of product accessories and services to customers," says Ujjwal Doshi, lead consumer electronicsanalyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Acer

Acer, which was formerly known as Multitech, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets consumer electronic products, including PCs, servers, smartphones, and tablets. The company operates through two business segments: devices and others. The device segment deals with R&D, marketing, and support activities of PCs, mobiles, and tablet products, whereas the other segment engages in e-commerce sales, cloud services, and distribution support services.

Apple

Apple offers PCs, mobile devices, OS, related software and applications, and peripherals. The company's key product offerings are classified under the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iTunes, software and services, accessories, and iPod segments. The company offers its OS such as iOS and OS X, various application software services, including iWork and iLife, and Apple TV.

Dell

Dell is a supplier of PCs and laptops to 90% of the industries that use IT products and solutions. It is renowned globally for its direct distribution strategies. The company is responsible for designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of products, services, and solutions. Dell sells PCs, storage devices, servers, networking devices, software, and hardware peripherals. It also sells HDTVs, cameras, printers, music players, and electronics built by other manufacturers.

HP

The company is a leading global provider of IT products, software, technologies, services, and solutions. Its customers are small- and medium-sized enterprises, individual consumers, and large enterprises, including customers in the healthcare, government, and education sectors. The major offerings of the company include PCs and imaging and printing devices. The company operates through two business segments: personal systems and printing.

Lenovo

Lenovo is a leading personal technology company. The company's major products are desktop computers, mobile Internet and digital home, notebook computers, and other goods and services. Its business portfolio includes PCs, tablet PCs, mobile handsets, workstations, servers, electronic storage devices, IT management software, and smart TVs. The company operates through four major segments: PC and smart devices, mobile, data center, and others.

