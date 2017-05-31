

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economy continued to expand at a 'moderate or modest' pace in the past few months, according the Federal Reserve's Beige Book survey.



Boston and Chicago signaled that growth had slowed somewhat to a modest pace since the prior Beige Book period, while New York indicated that activity had flattened out.



Labor markets continued to tighten, with most Districts citing shortages across a broadening range of occupations and regions.



The report in unlikely to influence the Fed's upcoming policy meeting. Analysts say the Fed will raise rates in June and once more before the end of the year.



