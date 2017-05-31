

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday, posting monthly gains after news reports indicated President Donald Trump will exit the Paris climate change accords.



A slew of mixed economic data also kept investors on their toes.



Business activity in the Chicago area grew again in May to the highest in more than two years, according to industry data released on Wednesday.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago said its composite index, also known as the Chicago PMI, rose to 59.4 for May. This compared to a reading of 58.3 for the previous month.



A measure of home transactions that have started the sales process unexpectedly dropped in April, according to new data released on Wednesday. This added to a decline posted in the previous month.



The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.3 percent in April.



August gold settled at $1,275.40/oz, up $9.70, or 0.8%. Prices were up 0.6% for the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX