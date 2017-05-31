

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday proposed a $435,000 fine against United Airlines for allegedly flying a plane 'that was not in airworthy condition.'



The airline had repaired and replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on one of its Boeing 747 on June 9, 2014. However, the carrier had failed to complete a required inspection of the repair before the plane resumed flying.



According to the federal government, United operated the plane 23 times on domestic and international routes before doing the required inspection of the new switch on June 28, 2014.



FAA said two of those flights allegedly occurred after the FAA had notified United that it had not performed the inspection.



FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said, 'Maintaining the highest levels of safety depends on operators closely following all applicable rules and regulations. Failing to do so can create unsafe conditions.'



'At United, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,' Charles Hobart, a spokesman for United, told CNBC in a written statement. 'We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review.'



United has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.



