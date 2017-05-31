Global Infection Control and Biosafety Products Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - By Products & End Users - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global infection control and biosafety products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Infection Control and Biosafety Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased awareness of sanitation and hygiene. The awareness about sanitation and better hygiene is increasing among people around the world because of various propagation channels, such as online media and offline campaigns. There have been various campaigns and promotional activities by vendors and social media that are employed to educate individuals about hygiene. With the dispersal of social media globally, stakeholders, including vendors in the market, are able to promote these products through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is outbreak of life-threatening diseases. A disease outbreak is the occurrence of a disease in excess of what can normally be expected in a given community, region, or season. In recent years, the outbreak of various diseases has affected several countries across the world. Diseases caused by bacteria like E. coli have been rampant in recent years. Lack of proper hygiene and sanitation is a major reason for the spread of diseases. A low-level of hygiene during hospital stay and patient care also creates a breeding ground for various microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and spores that can lead to the spread of diseases.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent regulatory policies. Governing bodies such as the Environmental protection Agency (EPA), the FDA, and the CDC are working on developing guidelines for the manufacturing and use of antiseptics and disinfectants. The EPA and the FDA are working under the FIFRA Act 1947, according to which any product used for pest control or mitigation of the growth of microorganisms should be registered by the authority before the consumption and sales of these products.

