PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- "The Problem with Industry 4.0" was the subject of a keynote presentation by Northwest Analytics (NWA), during the 32nd Annual Chemspec Europe held May 31-June 1 at the Munich Trade Fair Centre. Peter Guilfoyle, NWA's Vice President of Marketing reviewed various expert and often confusing definitions of the term and ways that the manufacturing industry can cut through the "noise" to successfully leverage new technologies for the best business outcomes.

According to Guilfoyle, with the variety and complexity of descriptions and definitions surrounding Industry 4.0, the manufacturing industry should start with defining specific problems they are looking to solve and then determine how and which new technologies can be successfully applied.

"Any talk of Industry 4.0 and related technologies needs to start with the problems manufacturers need to solve," Guilfoyle said. "It's clear from today's conversations that both the specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industries are using real-time analytics and other Industry 4.0 tools to solve the regulatory challenges presented by CPV."

According to Guilfoyle, starting with the problem(s), solutions naturally move from novel one-time applications of a technology to sustainable, internalized tools that drive a combination of successful outcomes such as higher product quality, improved customer interactions, better workplace safety, competitive advantages, and superior bottom-line results.

Northwest Analytics' Focus EMI™ is a leading provider of enterprise manufacturing intelligence and analytics software which supports managers, engineers and operators to identify, analyze and resolve issues with fast, informed decisions. With a global analytics layer across manufacturing process data sources Focus EMI™ delivers real-time visibility of process status and health, with tools that provide sustainable results.

Chemspec Europe 2017 is an international exhibition for fine and specialty chemicals. Event participants include purchasers and agents looking for specific products, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of fine and specialty chemicals.

About Northwest Analytics, Inc.

Northwest Analytics, Inc. is a leading provider of manufacturing intelligence and SPC software solutions for manufacturers. NWA delivers real-time manufacturing analytics and visibility, SPC charting and enterprise reporting to 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 5,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. NWA has focused exclusively on manufacturing for more than 25 years, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing intelligence and SPC solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration, analysis and visibility. NWA is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI. For more information, visit www.nwasoft.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Email Contact

617-536-8887



