MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII)(OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Debra Kelly-Ennis to its Board of Directors, effective May 29, 2017.

Ms. Kelly-Ennis is an experienced CEO and Corporate Board member whose executive career spans consumer-packaged goods, durables, automotive, hospitality and real estate organizations.

She is the former President and CEO of Diageo Canada and currently serves on the Boards of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the world's largest travel and leisure company and Altria Group, Inc., parent company for Philip Morris USA, John Middleton US, Smokeless Tobacco Company and Ste. Michele Wines. Ms. Kelly-Ennis has been recognized as a Board Emeritus with Dress for Success, a global charity focused on putting women back to work. She served on their Board from 2007-2013. In addition, she held executive positions with General Motors Corporation, Gerber Foods Company, RJR/Nabisco, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company Foods Division.

In recognition of her contributions, she was named one of the "Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada" in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Kelly-Ennis join the TFI International Board. Her proven strategic vision, leadership and financial acumen will serve us well as we continue to grow. Her expertise will complement our existing Board members," stated Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

-- Package and Courier; -- Less-Than-Truckload; -- Truckload; -- Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.

