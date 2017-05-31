6 Members of the Board of Directors Re-elected, Thomas Whayne and David Fergusson Newly Elected as Directors

Authorized Share Capital and Conditional Share Capital Renewed and Increased

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX:WIHN) announced that its shareholders approved all agenda items at WISeKey's 2017 Annual General Meeting held today in Zurich, Switzerland. Among other things, the shareholders approved the 2016 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated and statutory financial statements for financial year 2016, re-elected all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election, and elected Thomas Whayne and David Fergusson who were newly elected to the Board.

Shareholders also re-elected and confirmed Carlos Moreira as Chairman of the Board. Thomas Whayne, David Fergusson and Maryla Shingler Bobbio will be on the Company's Nomination Compensation Committee.

The shareholders of WISeKey also approved a number of other items at the Annual General Meeting, including:

to carry forward the Company's net loss in fiscal year 2016;

to discharge all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability for their activities during the fiscal year 2016; and

in an advisory vote, the Company's 2016 compensation report, and the board of directors' and executive management's total compensation as required under Swiss law and the Articles of Association for the period until the 2018 AGM and financial year 2018, respectively.

About WISeKey

WISeKey is a worldwide leading cybersecurity company. Since its foundation in 1999, WISeKey has provided specialized technologies for data protection and effective identification and authentication of people and objects to ensure secured communications and transactions without compromising trust. WISeKey runs its own Root of Trust cybersecurity platform and identity-based data security solutions for international organizations, governments, enterprises, and consumers spanning 102 countries. In 2015 its Root of Trust based security was embedded in over 2.6 billion browsers, sensors and wearables. WISeKey also offers the industry's trusted suite of IoT security products using the fact that authentication is becoming an increasingly important cybersecurity IoT consideration. WISeKey, listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange, is headquartered in Geneva (Switzerland) and has a second operational hub in the U.S.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on ass, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

