CORAL GABLES, FL--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Managing ceded reinsurance and receivables is error-prone and time-consuming without automation. You can learn how insurtech can tame reinsurance management at the Insurance Accounting & Systems Association's annual conference.

Effisoft USA will demonstrate its reinsurance system in Orlando, June 4-7. Its WebXL software automates every aspect of reinsurance management.

Effisoft USA CEO Grégory Moliner and his team will be available to answer questions at Booth 221. He says that carriers using WebXL:

Reduce risk by closing reinsurance coverage gaps

Prevent claims leakage

Automate routine tasks so that professionals can focus on planning and strategy

Reap valuable business intelligence

Streamline compliance

Attendees have three ways to connect with Effisoft. Besides visiting the booth, they can sign up for IASA's reinsurance systems vendor tour for a five-minute overview demonstration. They can also get a tailored in-depth demonstration by making an appointment or on the fly.

Effisoft's WebXL reinsurance software has withstood the test of time for 25 years. More than 1,000 users on five continents use it daily.

Read Moliner's article in Propertycasualty360.com on using tech to manage catastrophe bonds at http://tinyurl.com/kwm2tg6.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Effisoft USA automates reinsurance for clients including State Auto Insurance Companies and The Motorists Insurance Group.

A Motorists executive tells Digital Insurance magazine about how the carrier has benefitted from WebXL at http://tinyurl.com/lvlv7np.

The parent company, Effisoft, was founded in 1989 as an independent, expanding, proactive company that respects its commitments towards its clients. It is dedicated to improving its products and services to provide impeccable support to an increasingly diversified and demanding market. Based in Paris, the worldwide company has more than 300 clients in five continents and 18 countries.

