Systech To Feature Brand Protection Expert at June 6 Webcast

Branding Authority Mark Davison Speaks on Digital Technology to Protect Customers and Patients from Counterfeit Products

PRINCETON, New Jersey, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Systech International, a global technology leader in brand protection solutions, is proud to sponsor a live webcast titled "Unexpected Item in the Branding Area," taking place June 6, 2017 at 11AM EDT | 4PM GMT | 5PM CET. The webcast will feature Mark Davison, CEO, Blue Sphere Health-an author, consultant, and leading anti-counterfeiting and product security technology expert, and Jim Sinisgalli, Systech UniSecure' Director of Product Management, Brand Protection.

The webinar is intended to raise awareness regarding the real danger of counterfeit products as a threat to brand loyalty, consumer and patient safety, and company revenue. Failure to mitigate this risk can result in a loss in brand reputation, reduced consumer confidence, financial ramifications, and even loss of lives. Current serialization and traceability programs are not effective to guarantee the genuine product because of duplication.

In the webinar, Mr. Davison will review the various types of technologies available for detection of counterfeit products, including both overt and covert solutions. He will also cover when and how to use each, what results companies have had to date, and sustainable strategies for companies to emulate.

Mr. Sinisgalli will detail how Systech's UniSecure cloud-based brand protection offering identifies counterfeiting, diversion and gray market issues for companies, regardless of industry, geography or volume, with no changes to existing packaging lines or processes.

Jim Lee, Systech's SVP of Product Management states, "Our offering is unique in that it is the only authentication solution that is non-intrusive, non-replicable, scalable, responsive, and adaptable-all while enabling brand protection anytime, anywhere in the supply chain. Whether serialization or traceability play a part in a company's anti-counterfeiting solution, UniSecure secures the gaps in the supply chain."

About Systech International

Systech, a global leader in product verification and brand protection, is re-defining the future of authentication. The company is leading the charge to protect global brands-for consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, health & beauty, pharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing companies.

About Blue Sphere Health

Blue Sphere Health is an international consulting and service provider operating at the interface between the pack and the person - from authentication and serialization to digital health and consumer engagement.

