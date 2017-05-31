Research and Markets - North America Baby Diaper Market 2016-2022: Key Players are Kimberly- Clark Corporation, Unicharm, Bumkins, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Hengan, American Baby Company, P&G and Kao

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Baby Diaper Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The North America baby diapers market is segmented based on cloth, disposable, training nappy, swim pants and biodegradable diapers. The disposable diapers' segment held the maximum market share in the year 2015 with about 65.1% of the North America market. Cloth diapers usually called as Cotton diapers have a soft padding that helps the baby to have a clear skin.

Pre-fold cloth diapers have replaced the use of pins with Snappie', and has offered convenience to the users. They are manufactured for infants, new born babies and for premium customers. Training Nappy is an intermediary to a baby, which is transitioning from nappies to underwear. This is one of the most important part of the child's life; therefore, most of the manufactures offer wide range of products for smooth transitioning.

The disposable and reusable swim nappies have the ability to allow water to escape helping the baby while swimming. The biodegradable diapers have been widely accepted as they are made of natural materials and are eco-friendly and skin friendly. The government regulations and environmental challenges make the biodegradable diapers popular among the customers.

The report highlights the adoption of Baby Diapers in North America. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants and Biodegradable Diapers. Based on Product, the Cloth Diapers market is segmented into Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-fold Cloth Diapers, All-in-one Cloth Diapers and Other Cloth Diapers; the Disposable Diapers market is segmented into Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Regular Disposable Diapers, Super Absorbent Disposable Diaper, Bio-degradable Disposable Diaper.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Baby Diapers Market - By Product Type



4. Country Level Analysis



5. Company Profiles



- Kimberly- Clark Corporation

- Unicharm

- Bumkins

- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Company

- Hengan

- American Baby Company

- Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) and

- Kao Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnm4k7/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716