

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday amid renewed doubts over OPEC's supply quota plan.



WTI light sweet crude oil for July fell $1.34, or 2.7%, to settle at $48.32/bbl. Prices slipped to their lowest in three weeks, having lost 2% in the month of May.



OPEC and Russia last week agreed to extend their supply limits by nine months in an effort to re-balance oil markets.



However, the global supply glut is expected to linger due to robust U.S. production and as certain outliers like Libya and Nigeria ramp up following recent interruptions.



Traders will be watching for U.S. inventories data, as the American Petroleum Institute is out with industry figures this afternoon, while the Energy Department has the government's numbers Thursday morning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX