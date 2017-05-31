North America Electrosurgical Devices Market 2016-2022 With the Annual Count of Electrosurgical Procedures at More than 17.5 Million - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Electrosurgical Devices Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

According to Hospital and Healthcare Management, Annual count of electrosurgical procedures is more than 17.5 million in the United States. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also increasing the demand for electrosurgical devices market in North America. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the annual number of bariatric surgical procedures performed were nearly doubled from 1,03,000 in 2003 to 2,05,000 procedures in 2007, and up to 13% of the U.S. population are estimated to undergo for bariatric surgery by 2020.

Increase in the cases of chronic diseases has increased in Mexico due to the consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Increasing population and increase in chronic diseases in Mexico is leading towards the growth of health care services and technology. Hence, North America would be contributing in the growth of electrosurgical devices market.

The Electrosurgical market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of the product, the market is divided into three segments such as electrosurgical generators, argon & smoke management systems, and electrosurgical instruments & accessories. Electrosurgical devices are divided in two terms bipolar and monopolar. In Bipolar electrosurgery, active and returned electrode functions are performed at the site of surgery. Monopolar have its most common use in electrosurgical modality.

Bipolar instrument includes bipolar forceps and advanced vessel sealing instruments. Monopolar instruments have four categories namely electrosurgical electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, suction coagulators and monopolar forceps. These devices are mostly preferred in the surgical procedures due to its ability to make precise cut with limited blood loss. On the other hand, electrosurgical accessories is further divided into four categories namely electrodes, patient return electrode or dispersive, cords, cables, adapters and others (carts & cleaners). Based on Application, the market is segmented into eight categories such as gynecology surgery, general surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, urologic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery and others (ENT, ophthalmic surgeries and dermatology). Based on country, the market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.



