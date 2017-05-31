Ringier Axel Springer Serbia is Selling National Daily ALO! With Its Online Edition alo.rs to Dnevne Novine ALO doo

ZURICH, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringier Axel Springer Serbia is selling its national daily ALO! with its online edition alo.rs to Dnevne Novine ALO doo. An agreement was signed on May 31, 2017. In future, Ringier Axel Springer Serbia will focus on its multimedia journalistic core brand BLIC as well as expand its online classifieds and digital marketing platforms.

The owner of the new media company Dnevne Novine ALO doo is Saša Blagojevic, who has more than fifteen years' experience in the marketing sector.

Jelena Drakulic, General Manager of Ringier Axel Springer Serbia: "I am very happy that we were able to accompany ALO! through its successful development phase and I would like to thank the team for the commitment and hard work. The decision to divest the successful ALO! brand was not easy. We are a digital media company with a strong journalistic DNA. In the future, we will focus on our core brand BLIC as well as on investing in new digital concepts such as noizz.rs."

Saša Blagojevic: "I am very much looking forward to taking over ALO! This well-established brand will continue to stand for relevant and entertaining content."

The transaction is subject to merger control approval by the competent authorities.

About Ringier Axel Springer Serbia

The portfolio of Ringier Axel Springer in Serbia consists of the market-leading daily Blic, the leading news website Blic.rs, the women's magazine Blic zena, the leading women's portal ana.rs, the generation C portal noizz.rs and weeklies Puls, NIN and Auto Bild. Its classifieds portfolio includes Nekretnine.rs,MojAuto.rs, online shop Nonstopshop.rsand travel siteSuperodmor.rs.Publications include the magazineElevate for Air Serbia as well as theweekly24 Sata.

About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG

Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 165 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3100 employees.

