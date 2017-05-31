North America Mobile Payments Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Mobile Payments Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Mobile payment is a process of paying for goods or services or transfer of money through mobile/smartphones. The mobile payment industry has evolved significantly over the years with big brands entering the market and developing advanced technologies that provide ease of payment using mobile/smartphones.

Countries such as Singapore, Australia, and Canada are some of the major markets with a strong inclination to become a cashless market. Mobile wallet comes with tremendous potential, as it is hassle free and a cashless medium of payment. Nevertheless, it is a nascent market yet, as customers are either not aware of its benefits or are reluctant to adopt the technology widely. Attractive offers such as cash back or discounts will have a huge impact on the customer; thus, driving the market growth.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Mobile Wallets/Bank Cards and Mobile Money. Based on Mode of Transaction, market is segmented into Near Field Communication (NFC), Wireless Access Protocol (WAP), and Short Message Service (SMS). Based on Application, the market is segmented into Retail, Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

Based on country, North America Mobile Payments market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant region in the North America Mobile Payments market in 2015. Canada and Mexico would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Mobile Payments market. Key companies profiled in the report include Orange S.A., MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, Ebay, Mahindra Comviva and Vodafone Group Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. North America Mobile Payments Market

5. North America Mobile Payments Market by Mode of Transaction

6. North America Mobile Payments Market by Application

7. North America Mobile Payments Market by Country

8. Company Profiles

Orange S.A.

MasterCard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel

MTN Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

Ebay

Mahindra Comviva

Vodafone Group Plc

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6h7n8c/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716