Fusion Worldwide Receives ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification

BOSTON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fusion Worldwide, the second largest independent electronic components distributor worldwide, has received its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 certification. ISO is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies and through its certification process, has acknowledged Fusion Worldwide's commitment to measuring and reducing its impact on the environment.

The ISO 14000 family of standards provides tools for companies and organizations looking to manage their environmental responsibilities. Global organizations have adopted a systematic approach to environmental management by implementing management systems with the goal of sustainability.

As part of the certification process, Fusion Worldwide measured its current environmental impact in areas including water, electricity, and material usage as well as recycling programs and how it manages and controls noise in its six locations around the world. The company set out objectives and targets, and developed programs to ensure goals were met.

"As a company, Fusion is committed to reducing our impact on the environment," said Fusion Worldwide CEO, Peter LeSaffre. "This certification is not only important to us, but to our customers and to our planet. As a global business, we need to be our own environmental stewards and we recognize and appreciate the input of our customers to achieve that collective effort."

ISO International Standards ensure that there are strategic tools in business that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity. They help companies to access new markets, level the playing field for developing countries and facilitate free and fair global trade.

To view a full list of Fusion Worldwide's certifications, visit http://fusionww.com/quality/.

About Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide is a leading global electronic components distributor that sources, stocks and delivers a broad range of products and finished goods to a wide spectrum of clients worldwide. The company fills gaps in the supply chain with current production goods as well as obsolete and end of life products and after-market services. Fusion Worldwide's capabilities extend into quality inspection, inventory management and global logistics. Headquartered in Boston, Fusion Worldwide has locations in San Jose, Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Wilmington, Mass. For more information, visit fusionww.com.

