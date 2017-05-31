Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Dairy Alternatives Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Dairy Alternatives are one of the important parts of food & beverages industry. Dairy Alternative products are made from milk based on almonds, SOY, coconut, and rice among others. These products are mostly preferred by the population who are lactose-intolerant, or one who have allergy from milk, or people prefer it as vegan diet as well.

Soy Milk is one of the most trending products in dairy alternative now-a-days. The product comes in flavors such as chocolate and vanilla. One of the other reasons for the increasing demand of soya milk is that it contains natural compound called as isoflavones. Isoflavones helps in the reduction of heart related diseases and also helps in the reduction of breast cancer by 25%. Due to this, the product has become popular among the population and also preferred as one of the best alternatives to dairy milk.

Almond products are also trending among the population. Market Competitors have also raised their sales and distribution for these products. Almond Milk is known as one of the best remedy for the persons dealing with lactose intolerance. Moreover, The product is also suitable for the consumers who have issues like obesity; as it contains high amount of Vitamin E. For Instance, Baileys has launched its new products Baileys Almande Almond milk Liqueur, the product is dairy free and gluten free as well. Additionally, at the Natural Products Expo West 2017, many dairy alternative manufacturing brands like MALK, Ripple, Califia Farms, Nutpods, Milkadamaia, Oatly, and New Barn has unleashed a range of products in plant based creamers which provides good taste and more nutrition.

The market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, and Country. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Small retail, Specialty store, large retail, and others. Based on Application, the dairy alternative market has been segmented into Food & Beverages. Food is further segmented into Spread, Tofu, Creamer, Yogurt, and Others. Based on Country, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The key players operating dairy alternate market are as follows: WhiteWave Foods Company, SunOpta Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Earths Own Food Inc., Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, and Elden Foods Inc.

