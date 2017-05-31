North America Organic Food & Beverages Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The organic and natural food applies broadly to food that is minimally processed and free of any chemicals or any artificial preservatives. Organic food consumption has been increasing from years, so do their manufacturing.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are around 20,000 stores and 3 out of four conventional grocery stores are producing organic food in U.S. Additionally, consumer demand for organic food is also helping in the growth of startup companies. Recently, General Mills invested around $3 million in the new organic granola company due to the rising demand for organic foods. For instance, new startup company Yumi, have come up with organic foods and products for babies, the company have gained attention of consumers rapidly. The start-up has raised the demand for organic foods, globally.

The market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type and Country. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented on the basis of Organic Foods and Organic Beverages. Organic Foods includes Organic dairy products, Organic fruits & vegetables, Organic meat, fish & poultry, Organic frozen and processed foods, and Others (Organic baby foods, organic groceries, and so on). Organic Beverages are further segmented into Organic coffee & tea, Organic beer & wine, Organic non-dairy beverages, and other organic beverages. Based on Country, the market has been segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

The key player operating the organic food & beverages market are Amys Kitchen Inc., General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., United Natural Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Co., and Whole Foods Market, Inc.



