TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- (TSX: ERM) Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at an annual general meeting of holders (the "Shareholders") of Common Shares in the capital of the Corporation that was held today, the nominees listed in the management information circular were elected as directors of the Corporation. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation. The votes were conducted by a show of hands and proxies received in advance of the meeting indicated support as follows:

Election of Directors:

Mark A. Caranci 98.0% for 2.0% withheld James W. Davie 100% for 0% withheld Christopher S. L. Hoffmann 100% for 0% withheld Raymond R. Pether 100% for 0% withheld Arthur R. A. Scace 100% for 0% withheld Kenneth S. Woolner 98.0% for 2.0% withheld Re-appointment of Auditor 100% for 0% withheld

About Brompton Group

Brompton Group, which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds and companies, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $60 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

