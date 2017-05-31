EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Peak Achievement Athletics Inc. ("Peak" or the "Company") and its controlling shareholders, Sagard Holdings and Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH)(TSX: FFH.U), announce the appointment of Edward G. Kinnaly as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bauer, Cascade and Maverik businesses, effective June 1, 2017.

Ed is an experienced leader in the sports industry. He was previously with Bauer Hockey for 13 years, serving in the roles of Executive Vice President, Global Commerce and General Manager, Europe. After his tenure with Bauer, Ed went on to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Flywheel Sports. Ed also held management roles with Nike and Adidas in marketing, product/category management, and retail. A graduate of Babson College and a New England native, Ed resides in New Castle with his wife Karen and their two sons.

Paul Desmarais III, Chairman of Peak and Executive Chairman of Sagard Holdings, said: "We are excited to have Ed Kinnaly back home and ready to build upon the achievements of some of the most innovative and iconic brands in sports."

Paul Rivett, President of Fairfax, said: "Ed is the right leader, given his prior long tenure with Bauer, to ensure that the culture of performance and innovation continues to grow and thrive."

Ed Kinnaly said: "I'm thrilled to be back working with the teams at Bauer, Maverik and Cascade. I'm energized by the mission ahead - creating products that elevate our athletes performance, delighting our consumers, driving the success of our retail partners and creating a world-class company culture."

Sagard and Fairfax have determined that Easton should be operated on an independent decentralized basis. A search is currently nearing conclusion for a Chief Executive Officer for the Easton business, who will serve with Ed as Co-CEO of Peak. Ed and his Peak Co-CEO will succeed Harlan Kent, to whom the Company is indebted for his leadership and dedication.

