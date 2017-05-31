Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Flexible PCBs are highly efficient interconnectivity solutions which are widely used in a range of electronic devices with complex circuitry. The flexible printed circuit boards are traces of conductive material on a flexible substrate which are used to simplify the wiring and other connections. Flexible PCBs are also use to efficiently interconnect electronic components such as integrated circuits, capacitors, and resistors.

FPCBs are widely used in applications, namely LCD display, mobile screen, connectivity antennas, and flexible circuitry used in rechargeable batteries. Escalating demand for consumer electronic goods, growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and adoption of FPCBs in automotive applications have collectively contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for automated robots would be a market opportunity to explore. Multilayer FPCBs was the dominant segment within the FPCBs market, and it would be the leading segment throughout the forecast period. However, the rigid-flex FPCBs segment is would grow significantly during the forecast period, majorly due to its compact size and low power consumption features.

Based on the type, the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market is segmented into Multilayer FPCB, Double Sided FPCB, Single Sided FPCB, Rigid FPCB, and Other Flexible Printed Circuit Boards. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, and Others. Based on country, Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany remained the dominant country in the Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Board market in 2015. France and Russia would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nok Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI), Nitto Denko Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Flexium Interconnect Inc., Interflex Co., Ltd., Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, and Ichia Technologies Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market



5. Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market by End User



6. Europe Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



Flexium Interconnect Inc.

Interflex Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Nok Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SEI)

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w44lcl/europe_flexible





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716