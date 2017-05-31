Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) announced today that FTSE Russell has confirmed that it will include PSH in the FTSE 250 Index, effective Monday, 19 June 2017.

"Inclusion in the FTSE 250 is another important step for PSH and our shareholders," said Pershing Square CEO and Portfolio Manager William A. Ackman. "We expect inclusion in the FTSE 250 to increase demand for PSH shares from index-tracking funds, assisting in reducing the current discount to NAV."

PSH listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 2 May 2017.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

