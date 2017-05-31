Europe Skin Care (Face Creams and Body Lotion) Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skin Care Products are used extensively by the population for maintaining and improving the appearance of face and other body parts. The Skin Care products include face packs, creams, moisturizer, lotions, and conditioners among others. These products help in conditioning the skin, protecting the skin from environmental dust, oil & pollution and also clean makeup and soils.

Anti-Ageing products are trending among the population. People wishes to look young and natural with the ages. Skin Care Specialists are recommending about the usage of skin care products for cleansing, moisturizing, sun protection, and use of retinoid in the middle adult age. Controlling acne is also very important in these ages. Additionally, Skin lightning creams are also witnessing prominent adoption among the population owing to the desire for skin lighting and also obsession for fairness among both men and women. Now days, facial exfoliate such as peeler and scrub are also trending among population. Hence, the launch of more exfoliates products would be expected in recent time.

The market for skin care products has been segmented on the basis of type and region.

Based on Country, the market has been segmented into Face Creams and Body Lotion.



Face Creams are further segmented into Anti-Ageing Cream, Skin Brightening Creams, and Sun Protection.



On the other hand, Body lotions are divided into Mass Market Body Care Lotion, Premium Body Care.



Based on the Country, the market is segmented into Germany , UK, France , Russia , Spain , Italy , and Rest of Europe .

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Europe Skin Care Products Market



5. Europe Skin Care Products Market by Country



6. Company Profiles



