MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- AtmanCo inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive ") (TSX VENTURE: UI) for an initial term of two years to allow VoxTel, wholly-owned subsidiary of AtmanCo, to put in service one or many mailboxes services allowing Urbanimmersive users to record real estate descriptions vocally on local phone numbers.

Urbanimmersive wants to offer a mailbox phone service which would allow real estate agents to record vocally their real estate properties descriptions. Urbanimmersive would be responsible for transcriptions and get them available on the web.

"We are proud of this agreement with Urbanimmersive which would allow VoxTel to pursue its expansion in the voice recognition market", said Michel Guay, president and CEO of AtmanCo.

"We are excited about this partnership with Atmanco. Voxtel it's a great added value technology to add in our content marketing platform for real estate professionals." said Ghislain Lemire, CEO Urbanimmersive. "With this agreement, we can now count on a turn-key technological solution simplifying to process of producing real estate blog written content and listing descriptions for our end users as well as for our content creators." added Ghislain Lemire.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT URBANIMMERSIVE

Urbanimmersive (TSX VENTURE: UI) is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including Atman, Quebec Rencontres, VoxTel and Bloomed. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

Contacts:

SOURCE:

AtmanCo Inc.

Michel Guay, Founder, president and CEO

514.935.5959 ext. 301

mguay@atmanco.com

www.atmanco.com



Simon Bedard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

CFO

514.935.5959 ext. 304

sbedard@atmanco.com



