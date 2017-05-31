VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its brokered private placement of special warrants and convertible debenture units of up to an aggregate of $80 million is proceeding positively, as planned and on schedule. Further details about the current private placement are available in the Company's press releases both dated May 23, 2017.

It has come to the Company's attention that deliberately false and inaccurate information about the Company is being disseminated online by or at the direction of parties attempting to discredit the Company. The Company and its legal advisors are currently investigating the matter and intend to take any steps necessary or appropriate to address the situation. To the extent such parties are ultimately found to be regulated market participants, the Company's legal counsel plans to be in contact with the relevant regulator(s) in order to attempt to hold such parties accountable for their actions and to prevent such misinformation from being disseminated in the future by such parties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chuck Rifici, Chairman & CEO

(604) 687 7130

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

Stay Connected

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.cannabiswheaton.com, or follow us on Twitter @CannabisWheaton. Call: 1-604 687 7130 Email: Mario@skanderbegcapital.com http://www.skanderbegcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: receipt of regulatory approvals related to the offering, inability to complete the offering on the proposed terms or at all, the Company's ability to hold certain parties accountable for their actions in deliberately disseminating false and inaccurate information about the Company, the Company's ability to prevent misinformation about the Company being disseminated in the future, and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Media:

Natali Tofiloski

(416) 655-1070

natali@themintagency.com



