Increasing urbanization and a fast-growing population are two of the most critical factors affecting the global transportation industry today. Players in this industry are constantly innovating to keep up with changing needs and demands, and are relying largely on technological advancements to retain their competitiveness. As a result, the transportation industry is evolving at a rapid pace.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006410/en/

SpendEdge offers a variety of procurement solutions for the transportation industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge, a procurement market intelligence firm, acts as a strategic partner for leading companies across all industries, helping them achieve sourcing and procurement excellence and effective supply chain security. Here is their list of the top 10 trends in the transportation industry for this year:

Top Transportation Trends for 2017

Traffic Management Systems

These systems help to solve issues that have arisen as a result of the sudden surge in urbanization and population. Traffic management systems help to plan, monitor, and control traffic in order to reduce or eliminate accidents, parking issues, and traffic jams. They also improve existing infrastructure and make transport more effective and safe.

Self-Driving Vehicles

Self-driving vehicles are not yet permitted on the road in most countries, but are expected to become more common and regulated as demand for them increases. Self-driving vehicles have the potential to reduce traffic congestion and may even be able to prevent collisions and accidents.

Real-time Logistics Tracking

Analytics and big data will make it possible monitor to containers, shipments, and vehicles throughout the supply chain. Cloud-based applications and infrastructure will help companies to monitor vehicle location and status, estimated arrival time, and other critical factors. Vehicles will be enabled with sensors that will allow tracking and determine location and route, making transportation and shipping more safe, efficient, and effective.

Read the entire list of the top 5 transportation industry trends for 2017 from SpendEdge

Want more procurement insights? Request a free proposal

SpendEdge also offers a web-based subscription portal solution, providing ready-to-use actionable insights for better-quality sourcing and procurement decision making. Request a demo to learn more about our solutions.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across a variety of industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning and helps clients achieve more than just monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of procurement organizations, and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006410/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com

hello@spendedge.com