

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $587 million, or $0.35 per share. This was lower than $731 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.5% to $7.45 billion. This was down from $8.51 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $587 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $7.45 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 to $0.28 Full year EPS guidance: $1.46 to $1.56



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX