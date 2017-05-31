BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MYA) announced today that Alain Levesque, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has resigned from the Company to pursue other personal and professional opportunities.

The board of directors expresses its appreciation to Mr. Levesque for his contribution to the Corporation and wish him well in all his endeavours.

The board of directors is undertaking a review of the Company's requirements with respect to its finance department, and a search for Mr. Levesque's replacement is ongoing.

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya is initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by ZMSM, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

