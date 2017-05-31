Global $54.2 Billion Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2013-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Waterproofing Membranes Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.2 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing construction activities are impacting the market growth

3.1.2 Raising awareness in water management

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of Waterproofing Membranes

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Product

4.1 Polymer modified cement

4.2 Bitumen

4.2.1 Bitumen

4.2.1.1 APP Bitumen

4.2.1.2 SBS Bitumen

4.3 Polymers

4.3.1.1 Polyurethane

4.3.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

4.3.1.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.3.1.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

4.3.1.5 Polyvinylchloride (PVC )

4.3.1.6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

4.3.1.7 Other Polymers

4.4 Other Products



5 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Application

5.1 Sheet membrane

5.2 Liquid applied membrane



6 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By End Use

6.1 Roofing

6.2 Walls

6.3 Building structures

6.4 Landfills & tunnels

6.5 Waste & Water Management

6.6 Bridges & Highways

6.7 Other End Uses



7 Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Carlisle Companies Inc.

9.2 Chryso S.A.S

9.3 Derbigum

9.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

9.5 Flex Roofing Systems

9.6 Fosroc International Limited

9.7 GAF Material Corporation

9.8 GSE Environmental

9.9 IKO Industries Ltd.

9.10 Johns Manville

9.11 Juta A.S.

9.12 Renolit Se

9.13 Schluter Systems Ltd.

9.14 Sika AG

9.15 Solmax International Inc.

9.16 Soprema Group

9.17 The DOW Chemical Company

9.18 W.R. Grace & Co



