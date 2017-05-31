APPTIO, Inc. CEO Sunny Gupta to Discuss the Power of TBM in the Age of Hybrid IT at 2017 European TBM Summit

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apptio, Inc., the business management system of record for hybrid IT, today announced that its CEO, Sunny Gupta, will discuss how IT leaders can drive innovation and impact the bottom line of their business at the TBM Council's fourth-annual European Technology Business Management Summit in London, UK. The presentation, The Power of Technology Business Management in the Age of Hybrid IT, will take place on Thursday, June 15 at 12 p.m. BST and will be livestreamed on Apptio's website.

Today's European IT leader has the ability to impact the success of their organization more than any other role in the company. With the rapid evolution of technology, IT leaders and their teams have the power to create innovation, drive competitive differentiation and impact their company's bottom line. This 45-minute keynote presentation will highlight how the TBM methodology and Apptio's cloud-based applications have transformed IT's role across the organization.

A livestream of the session will begin at 12 p.m. BST and can be accessed by logging on to www.apptio.com/live. A video of the full presentation will also be made available directly following the session on the investor relations section of Apptio's website and will be accessible through investors.apptio.com.

The European TBM Summit will also feature talks by executives at Uber, Royal Bank of Scotland, Maersk Oil & Gas and Deutsche Bank. In addition, Summit attendees will hear from renowned trend-spotter and futuroligist, Magnus Lindkvist. Debra Bailey from Nationwide Building Society will emcee the event and breakout sessions will cover a variety of topics from digital transformation to using TBM to drive value and more.

