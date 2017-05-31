TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX: BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on May 31, 2017. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, KPMG LLP. Black Iron would like to thank its shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Detmold 58,445,771 100% Nil Nil ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bruce Humphrey 58,445,771 100% Nil Nil ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierre Pettigrew 58,435,771 99.98% 10,000 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Porter 58,440,271 99.99% 5,500 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Matthew Simpson 58,445,771 100% Nil Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. This project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimated to be 645.8 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355.1 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 32.0% total iron and 19.5% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290.7 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188.3 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated January 24, 2014 titled "Feasibility Study of the Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit for Black Iron Inc." under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. The Company believes that existing infrastructure, including access to power, rail and port facilities, will allow for a quick development timeline to production. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, opinions and estimates of the date such statements are made based on information available to them at that time. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the election of directors and the Company's ability to develop the Shymanivske project. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company notes that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

