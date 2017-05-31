Technavio market research analysts forecast the global near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006299/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global near infrared spectroscopy market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global near infrared spectroscopy marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists portable and benchtop as the two major product segments, of which the benchtop segment accounted for more than 57% of the market share in 2016.

According toKrishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipmentresearch, "There is an increase in the application of NIRS technology in the food and beverage industry. Near infrared spectroscopy requires minimal or no sample preparation and offers rapid analysis of the sample, which is critical for quality assessment."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global near infrared spectroscopy market:

Increase in use of NIRS during process monitoring

Increase in demand for nutritional evaluation of food

Rise of non-invasive diagnostic techniques

Increase in use of NIRS during process monitoring

Process monitoring involves the evaluation of each step of the manufacturing process in industries. For instance, in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, good knowledge about the manufacturing process results in adherence to safety, provides better yields, and reduces the quantity of waste generated. Process monitoring controls the different phases of processes, resulting in improved quality of drug production, reduces the number of rejected batches and the time to market. Hence, for consistency and reproducibility of processes, process monitoring is an important tool.

NIRS provides real-time monitoring of processes. For instance, NIRS can be used to determine the amount of polymer coat applied to tablet cores by collecting the NIR reflectance spectra of the intact tablets, which is a simple method to monitor the film coating process.

Increase in demand for nutritional evaluation of food

Accuracy in the evaluation of food for animals and humans is essential. Animals that produce wool, meat, milk, and eggs require a sufficient quantity of nutrients as it is important for their health. In people, nutrition ensures good health and prevents diseases. Hence, the quality of food must be tested before consumption. Non-destructive NIRS can accurately measure and verify the quality of food.

NIRS devices are commonly used to analyze the quality of food that is meant for animal and human consumption. The accurate examination is mandated by national and international bodies that govern the quality of food. NIRS is commonly used for food and drinks to measure their nutritional value. For instance, NIRS is used to analyze the major constituents of water, protein, oil, fiber, minerals, and carbohydrates. It is also utilized for quality analysis.

Rise of non-invasive diagnostic techniques

In recent years, NIRS has commonly been used to diagnose diseases and analyze the hemodynamics of cerebral tissues. Because of the non-invasive method, NIRS provides important information about venous blood, which is important for cardiac surgery and neurosurgery.

"The detection of body constitution by non-invasive method plays an important role in improving the quality of life and reducing the complications for patients. NIRS non-invasive blood glucose detection is one such method," says Krishna.

NIRS is considered as the most promising tool that provides results without inflicting pain. Its clinical applications include the monitoring of brain in the neonate fetus, and muscles in adults. Recently, it has been used for neurological assessments in adults and children.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Liquid Handling Market 2017-2021

Global Biochemistry Analyzer Market 2017-2021

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnessagricultural equipment, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006299/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com