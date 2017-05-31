CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Trilogy Energy Corp. ("Trilogy") (TSX: TET) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced sale of certain Duvernay assets in the Kaybob area of Alberta for cash consideration of $60 Million (before adjustments), with the proceeds to be used to reduce Trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a petroleum and natural gas-focused Canadian energy corporation that actively develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Trilogy's geographically concentrated assets are primarily high working interest properties that provide abundant low-risk infill drilling opportunities and good access to infrastructure and processing facilities, many of which are operated and controlled by Trilogy. Trilogy's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TET".

