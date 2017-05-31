Cyber Security in Smart Commercial Buildings 2017 to 2021: Persistent Concerns Over the Risks of Cyber Security & Data Privacy - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

There is a strong interrelationship between the BIOT market and the cyber security market for smart buildings. The increased proliferation of smart devices, combined with persistent concerns over cyber-risk and data privacy and an increased incidence of cyber attacks against smart buildings will help drive a significant increase in demand for new cyber security hardware, software and services in the market.

Buildings control systems are increasingly being deployed along with embedded communications technology to provide critical services that allow a building to meet the functional and operational needs of building occupants. Smart buildings promise significant benefits to owners and operators in terms of efficiency, safety, comfort and functionality, but these systems also carry potential costs, as without the right levels of protection, they can act as tempting targets for would-be hackers and or malicious insiders.

This rise of the IoT offers up tangible business benefits and tantalizing new opportunities for innovative business approaches, but these need to be carefully weighed up against the potential risks of increased cyber security vulnerability. If the risks are not properly managed by stakeholders across the supply chain, we run the risk of undermining consumer confidence in the market.

In our regional analysis of market revenues for cyber security in smart commercial buildings, the North American market is the dominant global force, representing nearly half (47%) of global revenues in 2016 with just over $2 Billion in annual revenues, rising at a CAGR of 13.8% to $3.83 Billion by 2021.

in annual revenues, rising at a CAGR of 13.8% to by 2021. Skills shortages exist globally, but are felt even more intensely in the European market, with 30% of companies unable to fill open cyber security positions, the U.S. is not far behind, with 27% having issues, while the Asian market fares better, with only 22% of roles unfilled. This skills shortage may well prove both dangerous and expensive. It leaves businesses vulnerable to attacks resulting in reputational damage and data loss.

1. The Cyber Risk Threat Landscape

1.1 Cyber Security Threat Classification

1.2 The Cyber Attack Lifecycle

1.3 Cyber Security Threat Vectors

1.4 Cyber Security Attack Actors & Motivations



2. Cyber Security Risks for Smart Buildings

2.1 OT vs IT - Systems Convergence & Integration

2.2 The Impact of the IoT

2.3 Smart Buildings Risk Evaluation

2.4 Smart Building Costs & Impacts

2.5 Case Studies of Recent Attacks



3. The Global Cyber Security for Smart Buildings Market - Sizing & Growth Projections

3.1 Hardware

3.2 Software

3.3 Services



4. Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Regional Comparisons

4.2 North America

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Europe



5. Vertical Market Status & Opportunities

5.1 Vertical Market Comparisons

5.2 Offices

5.3 Retail

5.4 Banking & Financial Services

5.5 Hospitality

5.6 Government

5.7 Healthcare



6. Market Drivers

6.1 Persistent Concerns Over the Risks of Cyber Security & Data Privacy

6.2 Rising Cyber Security Spending

6.3 Board Level Involvement in Cyber Security is Growing

6.4 Rising Incidence and Cost Impacts for Smart Buildings

6.5 BIoT Market Growth

6.6 Regulatory & Legislative Drivers



7. Market Challenges

7.1 Limited Market & Stakeholder Awareness of the Risks

7.2 Lack of Organizational Preparedness

7.3 The Cyber Security Skills Gap

7.4 Blurred Lines of Ownership, Control & Responsibility

7.5 Corporate Structure, Culture and Governance

7.6 Building Systems Limitations & Vulnerabilities

7.7 Limited IoT Device Functionality & Security concerns



8. Best Practice & Recommendations

8.1 Identify & Understand the Nature of the Threat

8.2 Prepare Governance, Strategies & Policies

8.3 Protect Networks & Systems

8.4 Monitoring & Detection

8.5 Incident Response & Recovery



9. Standards

9.1 Cyber Security Industry Standards

9.2 Building Control Related Standards



10. The Regulatory Environment

10.1 The State of Regulations for Cyber Security

10.2 Relevant National Regulations



11. The Wider Cyber Security Vendor Landscape

11.1 The Wider Cyber Security Vendor Landscape

11.2 Cyber Security Products and Services



12. Smart Building Market Offerings and Vendor Strategies

12.1 Smart Building Market Offerings & Market Dynamics

12.2 Incumbent Building Controls Players

12.3 Emerging Players & Startups

12.4 Legal & Insurance Service Providers



13. Partnerships and Alliances



14. Cyber Security Deals Analysis



