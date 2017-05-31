Global $399.5 Billion Biologics Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts 2014-2025 By Source, Products, Disease Category & Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biologics Market Analysis By Source (Microbial, Mammalian), By Products (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy), By Disease Category, By Manufacturing, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global biologics market is anticipated to reach USD 399.5 billion by 2025

Introduction of targeted therapies coupled with rising adoption of patient centric personalized medicine anticipated to fuel demand. Ever-increasing understanding of the cell physiology and stress, as well as the factors involved in protein production and heterologous gene expression have empowered the use of different living factories.

These living factories are the prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. Enhancement of drug functionality through achieving successful protein folding and post-translational modifications is supportive for projected progress rate.

Moreover, rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals over chemically synthesized molecules is expected to propel revenue generation significantly. In addition to this, presence of several metabolic disorders that can be treated through the use of biologics is attributive to influence demand.

Combination of advanced bioengineering technologies for biopharmaceutical production is expected to boost progress in pharmaceutical industry. With recent advances in automation, the selection process can be done through high throughput screening (HTS) system for selection of viable clones.

Aforementioned method enables robust production of biopharmaceutical products by obtaining high-producing cell line. Advances with respect to upstream and downstream processing would directly translate into the growth in revenue for this market at a larger level.

However, development of biosimilars is expected to restrain the biologics year on year growth to certain extent. Although, the regulatory approval pathway for these products is not framed yet some drug manufacturers are opting to invest in the development of biobetters.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Microbial expression systems dominated the market with respect to biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Presence of substantial number of products manufactured through the use of microbial sources can be attributed for largest share

Higher usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different diseases responsible for revenue generation

Moreover, pipeline drugs in the phase of development anticipated to bolster growth

Significant development pertaining to vaccines and increasing adoption anticipated to fuel progress

Oncology dominated over a decade and is expected to sustain its share over the forecast period.

Introduction of novel biologics with high efficacy coupled with the augmenting incidences of cancer is the vital impact rendering factor.

Substantial sales of biologics in the U.S. can be attributed for the largest share of North American market.

Established participants are implementing the manufacture of complex moieties in-house, which pronounces for the larger share of in-house manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is projected to showcase fastest growth in the coming years.

is projected to showcase fastest growth in the coming years. Increasing penetration of the biologics in the developing economies is expected to contribute in the projected growth.

Moreover, the university based projects implemented herein are attributive for the projected growth.

Key players contributing in this market are F Hoffman La Roche, Samsung Biologics, Celltrion, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbvie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Addgene, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Eli Lilly & Company.

These participants are investing in the hybrid business models through providing technology and service platforms.

Such milestones and royalties from partnered programs enables the cash flow generation which can be utilized in proprietary R&D.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Biologics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Advancements in biomedical science

3.1.1.2 Rise in biologics contract manufacturing services

3.1.1.3 Several drugs going off patents

3.1.1.4 Commercial success of biologics

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Pharmacokinetics challenges associated with biologics

3.1.2.2 Rising control & cost for accessing biologics

3.1.2.3 Development of biosimilars

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Product, 2016

3.3 Biologics -Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Biologics: Pipeline Analysis



4 Biologics Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Biologics Market: Source Movement Analysis

4.2 Microbial Source

4.3 Mammalian Source

4.4 Others



5 Biologics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Biologics Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.2 Monoclonal antibodies by application

5.2.2.1 Diagnostic monoclonal antibodies

5.2.2.1.1 Diagnostic MABs market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1.2 Diagnostic MABs for biochemical analysis

5.2.2.1.3 Diagnostic MABs for imaging

5.2.2.2 Therapeutic MABs

5.2.2.2.1 Therapeutic MABs market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2.2.2.2 Direct MABs

5.2.2.2.3 Targeting MABs

5.2.2.3 Protein purification MABs

5.2.2.3.1 Protein purification MABs market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2.2.4 Other MABs

5.2.2.4.1 Other MABs market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2.3 Monoclonal antibodies by type

5.2.3.1 Murine MABs

5.2.3.2 Chimeric MABs

5.2.3.3 Humanized MABs

5.2.3.4 Human MABs

5.2.3.5 Other MABs

5.3 Vaccines

5.4 Recombinant Proteins

5.5 Antisense, RNAi & Molecular Therapy

5.6 Others



6 Biologics Market: Manufacturing Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Biologics Market: Manufacturing Movement Analysis

6.2 Outsourced

6.3 In-house



7 Biologics Market: Disease Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Biologics Market: Disease Category Movement Analysis

7.2 Oncology

7.2.1 Global oncology market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2 MABs market for oncology

7.2.3 Vaccines market for oncology

7.2.4 Recombinant proteins market for oncology

7.2.5 Antisense, RNAi, & molecular therapy market for oncology

7.2.6 Other products market for oncology

7.3 Infectious Disease

7.3.1 Global infectious disease market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2 Vaccines market for infectious disease

7.3.3 MABs market for infectious disease

7.3.4 Antisense, RNAi, & molecular therapy market for infectious disease

7.3.5 Recombinant proteins market for infectious disease

7.3.6 Other products market for infectious disease

7.4 Immunological Disorders

7.5 Cardiovascular disorders

7.6 Hematologic Disorders

7.7 Others



8 Biologics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Source, Product, Manufacturing, & Disease Category



9 Competitive Landscape



Samsung BioLogics

Amgen

Novo Nordisk A/S

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GSK group of companies

Celltrion

Precision Biologics, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

