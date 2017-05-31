Significant advancements in consumer preferences, spending habits, and technological innovations are necessitating the use of market intelligence for manufacturers and other players in the automotive industry. Many companies are turning to Infiniti Research to help them understand the changing industry, advance their businesses, and seize new opportunities.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006506/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of automotive market research solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Intelligence Study on the Automotive Electronics Component Market

Infiniti was recently approached by a leading trading company in the automotive electronic field to provide insights on the current market scenario of the automotive semiconductor and module design market. Vehicles today contain more electronics than ever before, leading to a substantial rise in demand for automotive electronic components and semiconductors. Electronic components typically constitute nearly 40% of the total costs of a conventional car with an internal combustion engine, and can jump to as high as 75% for electric and hybrid vehicles

The primary objective of this market intelligence study was to analyze the automotive electronics component market in target regions. Infiniti's experts also conducted an in-depth overview of the design and development process for semiconductors and modules. Additionally, the team carried out a competitive assessment, which included an analysis of key processes and applications; revenue and profits; certifications; key clients, competitors, and employees; and an organizational chart.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/automotive-case-study/market-intelligence-helps-automotive-components-manufacturer

Competitive Landscape Analysis for Ball and Roller Bearings for Railway Vehicles

Ball and roller bearings are used in the power and transmission units of railway vehicles. Their durability is a critical factor, and is especially important for high-speed trains. As the market focus shifts largely to these trains, the top players in the railway power transmission bearing market have begun work on the development of durable insulated bearings that are suitable for high-speed railway vehicles.

Infiniti's automotive industry experts conducted an in-depth market and competitive analysis of the different types of bearings being used in traction motors, gear boxes, and redactors in locomotive EMU, DMU, and DEMU vehicles. The team provided the client with a clear and comprehensive understanding of the market landscape and of the extent to which ball and roller bearings used in railway vehicles across the US and Europe.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-railway-vehicles

Infiniti Assesses the Supply Chain and Competitive Landscape for the Automotive Industry

The steadily-increasing competition in the automotive industry is making it critical for manufacturers to offer both variety and quality to their customers. Additionally, supply chains have become more complex as competition rises, and have also evolved as a result of globalization. Today's automotive supply chains require strategic planning, increased visibility, high quality, and a consistent focus on improvement.

The primary objective of this competitive analysis was to provide the client, a global manufacturer of electrical wire and fibre-optic cables for automobiles, with a clear understanding of the supply chain landscape for electric wires for automotive manufacturing purposes. Infiniti also conducted a detailed study to calculate supplier shares in various segments, and reached out to key opinion leaders and suppliers in order to understand their views on the market's supply chains and the market's potential for growth in the short and long term.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-automotive-industry

In addition to these three studies, Infiniti Research has recently released their 'Top 5 Trends in the Automotive Industry for 2017'. The automotive industry is set to witness a perfect storm of change with technology driven trends significantly impacting the future of the market and Infiniti Research has shared these trends to help companies ensure competitiveness and cope with emerging demands.

View the list of top 5 automotive trends for 2017 from Infiniti Research.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006506/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us