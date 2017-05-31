May 31, 2017 - NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGQ; NASDAQ Stockholm: NGQ), reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.



As a result of the issuance of shares pursuant to the exercise of employee stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 213,493,963 common shares with voting rights as at May 31, 2017.



About NGEx



NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing its Project Constellation which contemplates the integrated development of two large copper-gold deposits, the Los Helados and the Josemaria deposits, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Both Los Helados and Josemaría are subject to separate Joint Exploration Agreements with joint exploration partners. The Company is the majority partner and operator for both projects.



Additional Information



This information is information that NGEx is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 31, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



On behalf of the Board,



Wojtek Wodzicki



President and CEO



For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Corporate Development (604) 689-7842.



