Global $1.3 Billion Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Analysis and Segment Forecast 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

The global cell culture protein surface coating market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.3 billion by 2025

Increasing focus on stem cell research and development is the most substantial factor that drives the market growth during the forecast period. Stem cell therapy is the most promising method to treat severe medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, brain disease, cell deficiency therapy, and blood disease. Thus, the biotechnology companies and research laboratories are adopting innovative protein surface coating products for the development of stem cells.

Rising demand for biopharmaceutical products including antibodies, vaccines, proteins, and drugs is another major factor driving the growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market. The production of biopharmaceutical products such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins is carried out by using cell culture technique. The protein surface coating provides improved adhesion and proliferation of cells in vitro. Thus, the demand of cell culture protein surface coating is growing at a high rate, which is estimated to drive the growth of this sector.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Self-coating was the largest revenue grossing segment of the cell culture protein surface coatingmarket in 2015. It is expected to uphold its dominance during the forecast period owing to its large application in 2D and 3D cell cultures

The precoated product segment is the fastest growing segment due to growing popularity of multiwell/microwell plates for in vitro applications

The synthetic protein segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period, due to its advantages over other protein types such as reduced risk of contamination and simplified composition

North America was the largest revenue-generating region of the market in the year 2015. This region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period

Existence of big biopharmaceutical companies and highly developed healthcare infrastructure is projected to drive the demand for products of the target market in the region during forecast period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Rapidly booming biotechnology industry and comparatively less stringent regulations for biologics development in APAC region is primarily driving the growth of this sector

Some of the key players include Corning Inc.; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; PerkinElmer, Inc.; BioVision, Inc.; and Trevigen Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increased focus on stem cell research

3.2.2 Increasing investment in research and development

3.2.3 Rising adoption of synthetic protein surface coating

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Disadvantages of animal-derived protein surface coating

3.3.2 High cost of cell culture protein surface coating products

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by coating type

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by protein source

3.5 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Company Market Share Analysis, 2015



4 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating: Coating Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Coating Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Self-coating 4.2.1 Self-coating market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Precoating 4.3.1 Multiwall/microwell plates

4.3.2 Petri dishes

4.3.3 Flasks

4.3.4 Slides

4.3.5 Cover slips



5 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating: Protein Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Protein Source Movement Analysis

5.2 Animal-derived protein

5.3 Human-derived protein

5.4 Synthetic protein

5.5 Plant-derived protein



6 Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Coating Type, Protein Source



7 Competitive Landscape



Corning, Inc

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

PerkinElmer, Inc

BioVision, Inc

Trevigen, Inc.

