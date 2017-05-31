According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global portable analytical instrument marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The global portable analytical instrument market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the increased usage of these devices across various industries to ensure product quality and brand integrity. Various end-users utilize these analyzers to combat product contamination and improve product quality," says Krishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipmentresearch.

The market research analysis categorizes the global portable analytical instrument market into three major product segments. They are:

Spectrometers

Gas and TOC analyzers

Thermal Analyzers

Spectrometers

Handheld spectrometers are the most widely manufactured and utilized portable analytical instruments, due to the ease of understanding the detection principle used in various spectroscopic techniques.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), good manufacturing practice (GMP) is the minimum standard that the medicine manufacturers must meet in their production processes. They must ensure that the products are of consistently high-quality, they are appropriate for their intended use, and meet the requirements of the marketing authorization or product specification. These practices are essential for multiple industries such as the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The portable spectrometers ensure that these practices are met by identifying and quantifying raw materials, intermediates, and finished products on-site in seconds.

Gas and TOC analyzers

Industries need to check their gas emissions in pre-defined permissible levels continuously to comply with various environmental regulations. The portable gas analyzers offer cost-effective solutions to various industries and environmental monitoring organizations to keep levels of harmful gases in check. Emission standards are determined for gases such as nitrogen dioxide by burning fuel at high temperatures and comparing them with pre-analyzed standard results.

"TOC analyzers have become critical instruments for industries such as pharmaceutical, manufacturing and power generation, as detecting the presence of organic contaminants and quantifying their concentration can help to protect consumers, industries, and the environment," says Krishna.

Thermal Analyzers

APAC market is the focal point of growth for portable thermal analyzers due to the enhanced expertise of professionals in this domain. Along with using their experience from allied fields, vendors in this market have developed many portable analyzers, which support various industries in this region. Key vendors in the region such as Shimadzu have been developing thermal analyzers since 1958 and have been updating technologies according to changing market needs. The portable thermal analyzers such as the DSC-60 series from Shimadzu have supported research in rubber and plastic materials, and battery and electronic parts, which have enabled end-users to make informed decisions in their respective businesses.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Danaher

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

