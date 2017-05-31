HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Greenfields Petroleum Corporation (the "Company" or "Greenfields") (TSX VENTURE: GNF), an independent exploration and production company with producing assets in Azerbaijan, announces the appointment of Mr. Jose Perez-Bello as the Company's new Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer effective as of June 1, 2017. Mr. Perez-Bello has served as the Company's Vice President and Controller since August of 2012.

Mr. A. Wayne Curzadd, who has served as the Company's Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer since August of 2012, has stepped down from those positions to assume an advisory role with the Company. Mr. Curzadd has been instrumental in directing the financial aspects of the Company and in coordinating key commercial activities.

Mr. Harkins, President and CEO of Greenfield stated: "Although Mr. Curzadd is stepping aside from his current positions, Greenfields will continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience as he continues in an advisory capacity with the Company. Greenfields is most grateful to Mr. Curzadd for his service to date, and looks forward to his guidance in the future. We welcome Mr. Perez-Bello into his new role, and look forward to benefitting from his years of valuable experience in the petroleum industry."

About Greenfields Petroleum Corporation

Greenfields is a junior oil and natural gas company focused on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves principally in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Company plans to expand its oil and gas assets through further farm-ins, and acquisitions of Production Sharing Agreements from foreign governments containing previously discovered but under-developed international oil and gas fields, also known as "greenfields". More information about the Company may be obtained on the Greenfields website at www.greenfields-petroleum.com.

