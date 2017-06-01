Global Text Analytics Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2016 & Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Text Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Text Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $13.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advantage of Predictive Analytics

3.1.2 Convergence of Text Analytics With Big Data

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Text Analytics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

4.1 Cloud

4.2 On-Premises



5 Text Analytics Market, By End User

5.1 Small and Medium Business

5.2 Large Enterprise



6 Text Analytics Market, By Vertical

6.1 Retail and CPG

6.2 Media and Entertainment

6.3 Government

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.5 High-Tech and Telecommunications

6.6 Travel and Hospitality

6.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.8 Automotive

6.9 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

6.10 IT and Telecom

6.11 Other Verticals



7 Text Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Data Analytics

7.2 Web-Based

7.3 Enterprise

7.4 Search Based

7.5 Predictive Analytics

7.6 Fraud/Spam Detection

7.7 Intelligence & Law Enforcement

7.8 Other Applications



8 Text Analytics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Angoss Software Corporation

10.2 Attensity Group, Inc.

10.3 Clarabridge

10.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

10.5 IBM Corporation

10.6 Lexalytics, Inc.

10.7 Microsoft Corporation

10.8 Netbase solution

10.9 Oracle

10.10 Predixion Software

10.11 RapidMiner, Inc.

10.12 SAP SE

10.13 SAS Institute Inc.

10.14 Tableau Software

10.15 TIBCO Software Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p362wc/global_text

