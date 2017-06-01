Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pretzel market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006309/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pretzel market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global pretzel marketis affected by regional, national, and local economic conditions and demographic trends. Economic development will lead to improved living standards, increased per capita household incomes, and altered spending patterns and lifestyles globally during the forecast period which is expected to benefit manufacturers in the global pretzels market.

The leading pretzel manufacturers in this market are mostly large and diversified corporations such as PepsiCo, Snyder's-Lance, Conagra Brands, and Intersnack. Even though these large companies have dominating positions in the global pretzel market, it remains relatively fragmented. Besides, the similarity of products from various players, the relative ease with which they can increase their output, and high operating and exit costs due to the specialized nature of manufacturing equipment are factors which intensify the rivalry within the global pretzel market.

"The intense competition among players, coupled with rapid technological changes, constitutes significant risk factors to vendor operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the manufacturers in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition," says Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Conagra Brands

Conagra Foods became Conagra Brands in 2016 and started focusing more on consumer brands and enhancing the shareholder value. Conagra consists of branded food portfolio and food service business. The company will continue to innovate products to offer contemporary choices for every occasion.

Intersnack

Intersnack is a producer of savory snacks including pretzels. The company has its presence in Europe and the UK. The company produces around 500,000 tons of snacks, including potato chips, nuts, baked products, and specialty snacks.

Mars

Mars manufactures food products, pet care products, and drinks under various business segments comprising of Petcare, Chocolates, Wrigley, and Food and Drinks. The company produces pretzels under the brand Combos.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global provider of beverages and food. Its key brands include Quaker, Tropicana, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, and Pepsi-Cola. The company's LAY'S brand offers various products, while its Ruffles potato chips brand is known for bringing flavored snacks to the market. Both LAY'S and Ruffles are under the business unit of Frito-Lay North America. Frito-Lay produces pretzels under the brand 'ROLD GOLD.'

Snyder's-Lance

Snyder's-Lance is one of the largest salty snack makers worldwide. It produces pretzels, potato chips, popcorn, tortilla, cookies, breadsticks, toast, and sponge. The company is looking towards renovating its core products to remain relevant to the consumers and focus on the better-for-you snack category.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tofu Market 2017-2021

Global Halal Food Market 2017-2021

Global Popcorn Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like food servicealcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006309/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com