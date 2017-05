The price of gold keeps bulls and bears awake. This is exciting as it can be. Gold is one of the most spectacular markets in 2017, as evidenced by the amazing chart setup of the gold price. Gold peaked last summer, right after the Brexit-vote. It came sharply down after Trump's victory right at a time when interest rates started rising sharply; both yields and the price of gold are inversely correlated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...